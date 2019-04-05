An egg-cellent and magical adventure awaits at Castlecomer Discovery Park this Easter

This Easter adventure awaits for all ages at Castlecomer Discovery Park.

Open from April 13 to 28, there is something to keep everyone entertained and hopping this Easter.

Bounce into the holidays by taking part in one of the park’s exciting activities, which include Tree-Top Walking, Ireland’s longest Zipline, Octagon High Ropes, Boats (brand new boats), Canoeing and Archery. For those with young children there is the Timber Tumbles Playground, Junior Woodland Course, Bouncing Net and Digital Scavenger Hunt.

Back by popular demand is the annual Easter Trail, where visitors can explore the eighty acres of woodland, lakes and Elf and Fairy village in search of seasonally themed clues before collecting treats as a reward for finishing the trail. The trail is running from April 13 to 28 from 11am to 5pm and is €10 per family.

Another highlight is our Harry Potter Day, taking place on Saturday,27 April. Finish off the holidays with a spellbinding day of wizardly themed events. Running from 11am to 4pm, there is a Harry Potter Themed Trail, Quidditch playing, Avery Demonstration, Crafts and Flying Lessons. The price is €10 per child. For more see www.discoverypark.ie/news

The Park is also delighted to introduce exciting new activities for the 2019 season; Beginners Mountain Biking and Axe Throwing.

“The team at Castlecomer Discovery Park is constantly working to improve customer experience and deliver a fresh programme of events, and this year is no exception with two brand new activities on the agenda - Axe Throwing and Beginners Mountain Biking,” commented Kathy Purcell, Strategic Development Officer, Castlecomer Discovery Park.

The axe throwing range is located in the heart of the park’s stunning woodland and presents a fun and challenging activity for team building or corporate days out too. Trained instructors will assist throughout the Easter break, to ensure visitors hit the mark.

Mountain Biking for Beginners is another brand new and exciting activity available to visitors this Easter. For those new to the sport, the single-track path system is a relatively easy trail, with plenty of daring ramps and bends to navigate, and a great way to ease into the sport before attempting some of the more advanced paths, whilst trained instructors will remain on hand to teach basic skills and help increase confidence.

The Park has also launched a number of early bird packages for those looking for a whole day of adventure activity at discount prices. The early bird does get the worm with discounts for a full day of activity! See www.discoverypark.ie/news

To book and for pricing go to www.discoverypark.ie

For more contact 056-444 0707 or see info@discoverypark.ie