Kilkenny search is on for Puppy of the Year 2019

The country’s largest specialist pet retailer has today launched their search to find Kilkenny’s Puppy of the Year who will go into the running for Ireland’s 2019 Puppy of the Year.

The coveted Puppy of the Year winner will feature in national campaigns for Petmania. In the lead-up to the launch of the Puppy of the Year competition, Petmania conducted a survey with hundreds of Irish pet parents and the country’s best loved doggy breeds have been revealed.

Ireland’s best loved breeds:

Bichon Frise Yorkshire Terrier Mixed Breed Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Shih Tzu West Highland White Terrier Jack Russell Terrier Cocker Spaniel Golden Retriever Cavachon



Petmania continue to encourage people who are considering bringing a new four-legged friend into their life to think adoption or fostering. The specialist pet retailer has a number of adoption centre partners across the country and they also provide free Puppy Parent Classes to new puppy owners.

Over the next two months, through public voting and a grand final dog show, the pet retailer in association with sponsors BETA will identify the puppy who will become the face of the brand for 2019/2020. The winning puppy will receive a top prize worth over €1500.

To be eligible, puppies must be under the age of one from Saturday, April 6. Once entries open, there will be three weeks to register puppies in any of Petmania’s 12 nationwide stores.

There will be two rounds of public votes, and twelve regional puppies will be chosen to represent their counties. The overall winning puppy will be chosen at a special event in Limerick City in June.