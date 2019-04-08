Arrest following attempted burglary at pharmacy in Goresbridge

A male is due in court in connection with the attempted burglary of a pharmacy in Goresbridge in the early hours of Friday morning.

The incident took place at approximately 3.40am when a concerned member of the public reported a group acting suspiciously in the vicinity. Gardaí attended the scene and a number of windows were discovered were found to have been broken but no entry was gained to the premises.

Gardaí conducted a search of the area and apprehended a suspect, a 22-year-old male in an intoxicated state. The suspect was arrested and detained at Thomastown Garda Station where he was charged with criminal damage to the premises and trespass under the Public Order Act. He is due to appear in court later this month.