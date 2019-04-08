Scottish engineer who restored a Kilkenny castle passes away

Former engineer with Kilkenny County Council, Frank Grey who authentically restored a medieval castle close to Kilkenny city over a 23 year period has passed away.

The much loved Scots man died at his home on Saturday night. He had a great wit and sense of humour. He always saw the best in people and in life and if anything his Dunfermline accent got stronger the longer he lived in Kilkenny.

The 69-year-old had been in ill-health for a number of years and had lived in the cottage bedside Ballybur Castle in Cuffesgrange where he passed away. It now stands as a testimony to his dedication and love of architecture, culture and history.

Many thought he was mad when he paid £20,000 for the property in 1979 but he painstakingly with the help of Aifric, created a hidden gem.

He is missed by Aifric, his children Mhairi, Colm and Ruan, their partners Darren, Victoria and Robert, brothers Alec and Michael, sisters Pat and Maureen, grandchildren Sofia, Ruairi, Daire and Saoirse, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Johnston’s Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5pm with Funeral Prayers at 6.30pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Cross, Cuffesgrange. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am. Private cremation will follow on Thursday. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team. House private, please.

You can read the story of Frank grey and Ballbur Castle here the restoration here:

https://www.kilkennypeople.ie/news/kilkenny-news/59309/Ballybur-Castle-and-the-Scot-who.html