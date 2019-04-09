Kilkenny family feature on TG4’s hit family talent show, Réalta Agus Gaolta

The highly talented Shane and Ciara McCormack, from Urlingford feature on TG4’s hit Sunday night entertainment series Réalta agus Gaolta on Sunday April 14 at 8.30pm as they are on the lookout for Ireland’s most talented family.



From Crystal Swing to Clannad, the Irish family has entertained us throughout the decades. Talented Irish families have excelled in their particular genres, whether it’s the pop music of The Corrs or the sean-nos dancing of the Cunninghams. Now it’s time to find the next family that will entertain the nation.



They will be singing, dancing and banging out the tunes, as they go head-to-head against each other to win the opportunity to play live on stage supporting world famous Kíla in their National Stadium Concert in front of thousands, along with a cash prize of €3,000.



Hosted by Síle Seoige, the series will see over 70 acts battle it out to impress our judges, Irial O Ceallaigh, musician and TV personality, Sinéad Ní Uallacháin broadcaster with Raidió na Gaeltachta and Jim Lockhart, member of the Irish rock band “Horslips”.