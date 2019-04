Gardaí in Castlecomer are investigating the theft of a handbag from a car in broad daylight on Saturday afternoon.

The theft took place at approximately at 2.30pm when the opportunist thief smashed the window and snatched the handbag which contained cash and a phone.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information can contact Castlecomer gardaí on (056) 4441222.