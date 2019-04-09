Joe Malone launches campaign for re-election in May

Local councillor Joe Malone officially launched his 2019 Local Election campaign at Canal Square on Saturday.

Among those in attendance were local TD John McGuinness, Teac Tom founder Angela Hayes, family, friends and supporters.

Cllr Malone, who served a term as Mayor of Kilkenny in 2015/16, was first elected to Kilkenny Borough Council in 2009, and to Kilkenny County Council in the 2014 Local Elections. He is also currently the Deputy Mayor of Kilkenny, Chairman of the St Patrick’s Day Committee, a member of the Joint Policing Committee, and a member of Kilkenny Carlow Educational Training Board (ETB).

A former member of the Defence Forces with 30 years’ service, he served with the United Nations on three tours of duty.

The Fianna Fail councillor is well known as a member of O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club, and is also a volunteer driver with Kilkenny Meals on Wheels. He is a campaigner on mental health issues, and also coordinates the annual pilgrimage for young people to Medjugorje.

If re-elected, Cllr Malone said that among his priorities are the Abbey Quarter, the development of the city’s western environs, and working with Kilkenny Carlow Educational Training Board (ETB).

“Serving the people of Kilkenny City and county is my reason for being involved in public life, and if elected I promise to work tirelessly for the benefit of the whole community,” he said.