Men's Shed build safe nesting spaces for owls in Kilkenny, with help from KKB and Birdwatch

A novel new community project has seen three local groups combine their expertise to provide safe nesting spaces for owls in Kilkenny City and the surrounding area.

The ‘owl boxes’ have been constructed by the Men’s Shed in Kilkenny, with design input from Birdwatch Ireland Kilkenny. The owl box – raptor programme has been coordinated by Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB)’s biodiversity subcommittee.

The boxes are designed to suit the requirements of the owls, with a relatively narrow raised entry point and a passageway into a larger dark compartment. The passageway is especially shaped to reduce the risk of other birds such as crows using the box. The boxes also have a lid to allow for future maintenance.

Chairman of KKB Peter Bluett says the project will provide safe nesting locations for the owls of Kilkenny City and environs.

“The boxes are being erected by Keep Kilkenny Beautiful and will be monitored for success in conjunction with Birdwatch Ireland,” he said.