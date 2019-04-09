Safety measures sought for Kilkenny school after 'frightening' near-miss incidents

Representatives of Piltown National School have called for increased road safety measures at their school following a a number of near-miss incidents close to the school in recent times, and one incident in which a child was hit by a vehicle.

Mother-of-three Lisa Mullin and school principal Mark Connolly made a presentation to South Kilkenny councillors prior to last week’s meeting of the Piltown Municipal District to outline their concerns and ask for them to be addressed.

The national school has 330 students, and a significant number of them walk to school — the majority unaccompanied or without adult supervision. On one recent afternoon, 79 students were observed walking to school, and two cycling.

The national school faces out onto the R698, sharing a large boundary with Kildalton College. In a traffic survey carried out by the students, 223 cars were counted passing from 9am-9.30am.

Principal Mark Connolly said the main issue is speeding. He acknowledged that “there have been a lot of improvements made in the general area” in recent years, but there are still outstanding issues causing a lot of concern. On the Kildalton College side, he noted that lighting, a footpath, and a drop-off area had been put in, while the road had been resurfaced. He said there was a ramp and flashing speed sign further down the road for the school, and while it was effective, motorists tended to speed up again before they pass the school.

“The ramp is about 250m from the main school gate, and it is effective, but after it just looks like a runway or take-off area — it’s an invitation to speed up,” he told the members.

“There’s no road signage whatever to indicate the presence of a school — or road markings saying ‘slow, school ahead’ on the road surface.”

The principal said he was aware enforcement was an issue, but “the lack of traffic calming in the area” is in a way facilitating speeding.

Parent Lisa Mullin walks her three young children to the school everyday. She said the Anthony’s Inn side of the road approaching the school is very narrow, and it was frightening when there was speed or large trucks. Ms Mullin said that the narrowness of the road and footpath (85cm at some points), and its winding nature renders it dangerous, and visibility is an issue.

She recounted one incident in which a young driver coming at speed didn’t spot an oncoming van, and ended up mounting the footpath in front of her.

“It seems to be a lot of speeding and a lot of big trucks,” she said, adding that the 30km/h flashing signs only seem to work sporadically.

“I’m just terrified there will be a serious accident soon if it is not addressed,” she said.

Cllr Tomás Breathnach thanked the pair for their attendance, and said they had identified the key issues. Cllr Melissa O’ Neill said there had been “quite an amount of money spent in the area” compared to other locations in South Kilkenny, and noted the budget limitations.

Cllr Eamon Aylward there had been a lot of work done, but a small bit more would have a big improvement. He said the council’s transport SPC had agreed to conduct a full safety audit of all schools, and this would hopefully identify all required measures. Cllr Ger Frisby said an awareness campaign to address driver habits should be a priority at a national level.

“We will endeavour to do all we can with the budget we have,” he told them.

Area engineer Ian Gardner said a list of footpath works for South Kilkenny had been agreed previously, but a lot of the discretion of how to spend the budget was no longer there. He said he would definitely look at the road markings and signage.

Mr Gardner said it was his understanding new LEDs had been put in one of the flashing speed signs, and he would have the other one checked out.