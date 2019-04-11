Increase in number of abandoned dogs in Kilkenny as rescues stretched to capacity

Homes are currently in high demand for rescue dogs across the city and county as rescues and shelters have reached capacity and are stretched to their limits.

In recent weeks there have been a number of heart-breaking cases of neglect and abuse highlighted on social media.

Protecting Pound Dogs, a volunteer non-profit rescue operating in the Kilkenny area have been inundated with reports of stray dogs found in terrible conditions.

“We have spent our whole weekend taking calls and messages from the general public over stray, injured, emaciated dogs and trying to find them, go pick them up and find somewhere safe for them,” a rescue spokesperson said.

In a post on social media the rescue reported that they had taken in two tiny pups dumped at a garage in South Kilkenny and had rescued a terrier dumped along with a number of other dogs.

Meanwhile at the Kilkenny Dog Shelter there are a number of dogs available for adoption.

From large dogs to little ones there are different dogs all with their own unique temperaments to suit different homes.

Adoption

A spokesperson from the Carlow Kilkenny Dog Shelter said that the public are welcome to come out and meet the dogs that are currently available for adoption.

“If you are looking for a new loving family member, why not call out to Paulstown to meet some of our dogs needing a new home and a second chance or view these cuties on our Facebook page. Remember once you visit, dogs have a way of finding the people that need them,” added the spokesperson.

All dogs at the Carlow/Kilkenny Dog Shelter are vaccinated and micro-chipped and to help their new families, veterinary vouchers are provided for second vaccinations and towards neutering costs along with a free feed starter pack.

If you are in a position to foster a dog contact Protecting Pound Dogs at protectingpounddogs@gmail.com or through the Protecting Pound Dog Facebook page. If you are interested in adopting a dog contact the Carlow/Kilkenny dog shelter on (059) 9726785.