Kilkenny’s Hidden History to become Herstory

In the past history censored women’s stories, but a nationwide project called Herstory aims to redress the balance by unearthing the forgotten historical women of Ireland and representing them as they deserve. An exciting collaboration between the Kilkenny Arts Office and Cartoon Saloon is about to be launched to establish if there is an interest in Kilkenny’s own Herstory. It is the people of Kilkenny City and County themselves who will be invited to be involved in the project, deciding on which historical women’s stories should be told and celebrated.



Herstory Kilkenny will be launched at a public evening on 9th May.



Most people in Kilkenny know something of their famous witch, Alice Kytler, but there are so many more historical women from Kilkenny who have done great things and whose stories have not been told. According to Catherine Roycroft, Cartoon Saloon’s Chief Operating Officer, “Cartoon Saloon is delighted to be a part of the deserving Herstory Kilkenny project, working alongside the Kilkenny Arts Office. Telling stories is our passion and unfolding those which have been long forgotten is very important; not only for those women who have been left out but also for our current and future generations. This project gives us the chance to shine a light on our history.”



At the public information evening, Catherine Roycroft from Cartoon Saloon, Mary Butler, Arts Officer and local historians will be on hand to present the project and answer any questions. Those interested will then be invited to take part in a series of three free workshops, run by experienced facilitators, who will enable the participants to explore their ideas, create a list of historical Kilkenny women and develop their stories. There will be separate workshops for adults and teenagers.



Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Officer, Mary Butler said, “We would love to see as wide a cross-section of people as possible involved in this project in terms of ages, gender and background from across the City and County, giving the richest possible outcome. This is story telling for everyone.” No previous knowledge or experience is necessary, simply an interest in the concept. Local groups and organisations will be informed about the project and invited to the public information evening.



Anyone keen to find out more about this inspiring project is invited to attend the public information evening at the Bank of Ireland’s Workbench space on Parliament Street on Thursday 9th May from 6.15pm to 7pm.



For more information contact Herstory Kilkenny Project Manager, Nicky Read on 086 8165587, email herstorykk@gmail.com or via social media; facebook, Twitter and Instagram.