Easter events at Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny Castle has a number of exciting events which will take place over the Easter holidays.

On Saturday (April 20), as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations in the care of the Office of Public Works, a wonderful evening of 'Songs from Stage & Screen' at The Picture Gallery at 8pm.

Be enthralled as three of Ireland's foremost musicians - Ryan Morgan (Tenor), Siobhan Oliver (Soprano) and Eoin O'Callaghan (Pianist) - combine forces to present a glittering gala of iconic songs from the stage and the silver screen. Anything goes in this eclectic musical myriad which will include favourites from Rodgers & Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein and Claude-Michel Schonberg. Lovers of classic and modern musical theatre will be thrilled and beguiled by performances of passion, romance and frivolity.

Admission is €15 (including interval refreshments) with bookings at Eventbrite.ie

Meanwhile earlier in the day at The Parade Tower at 2pm and 4pm Púca Puppets in association with OPW, presents a short film and workshop on Béirín Beag Buí.

Meet the tiny star Béirín Beag Buí of Púca Puppets award winning lullaby film, as seen on RTE and BBC. Enjoy his short film and have a chance to make a dream catcher as a family to assist your own sweet dreaming at home. Children are welcome to bring along their own special toys!

The show is suitable for children aged three to seven years with an accompanying adult. Free admission on first come first served basis with doors open 30 minutes before each show (25 children max and accompanying adult).

























