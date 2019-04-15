Kilkenny student wins WIT award for his contribution to the institute community

WIT Kilkenny student David Conway has been recognised at an annual awards ceremony for the contribution he has made to third level life in Waterford.

WIT Vikings Sport and Societies in conjunction with WIT Finance Council and WIT Novus recently hosted their annual awards night at the WIT Arena and David received the popular John Moore award which is made annually to the person who is judged to have made the greatest contribution to the Institute community in some way – social, personal, recreational, academic or organisational with the Motto ‘To serve and not be served’.

The annual event is a celebration of students and individuals whose endeavours have greatly enhanced the life of the Institute. This year saw 11 individual, 5 group and several recognition awards being presented.

Dr Thomas O’Toole, Head of the School of Business spoke on behalf of the Institute and outlined how “the night is a celebration of students and individuals whose endeavours have greatly enhanced the life of the Institute and is reflective of all that is great about WIT”.

He went on to say that “the purpose of these awards is to identify students and groups who have excelled academically, socially or in a sporting context over the past year.

One of the most prestigious awards of the evening was the WIT Sports person of the year has had many illustrious winners in the past from athlete Karen Shinkins, hurlers JJ Delaney and Michael Walsh and Offaly Ladies Footballer Mairead Daly. This year was no different with four worthy nominees in Phil Healy - Athletics, Mark O’ Keefe – Soccer, Daniel Noe and Alyssa Velles – Basketball.

Speaking after the event CEO of WIT Novus Mike Geoghegan couldn’t hide his delight saying, “I am very proud to be part of a team that manages sport and societies in WIT in such a professional and passionate manner. Tonight, is a testament to all the hard work that goes on behind scenes to enhance the student experience both academically and socially. It’s an added bonus to have hosted it for the first time at the WIT Arena. I’d like to congratulate the recipients, their families and all who have made this night a success.’