€10,000 worth of machinery stolen in Mullinavat

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance following the theft of over €10,000 worth of machinery in a premises in Mullinvat.

The burglary took place between 8.30am and 10.20am on April 11 at Clonassey, Mullinavat. The culprits gained entry to a garage by breaking open the house and stole machinery valued at over €10,000.

The goods stolen include a magnetic drill, hedge trimmers, a commercial Bosch drill, a petrol Honda generator, a steel weed eater, a Husquarna lawn mower and mulcher, a Honda power washer, a yellow welder, a chainsaw and an Ifor Williams trailer.

"We are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the relevant time. Serious transportation was required to move all this equipment and we are asking people to jog their memories. We are also asking people to report any incident whereby they are offered items matching the descriptions of the items stolen in suspicious circumstances," a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí on (056) 777 5000.