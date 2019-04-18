The swallows return to Kilkenny after wintering in South Africa

Swallows have been spotted in Kilkenny. Their welcome return from the sunnier climes of South Africa normally heralds the arrival of warmer weather and the summer.

“I was delighted to see a few of them around Coon yesterday,” Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick said.

The eagle eyed local representative said they were hovering over a farm building just outside the north Kilkenny village.

Ranger with the National Parks and Wildlife Service in Kilkenny, Jimi Conroy said conditions for the return of the birds were perfect and that this weekend should see an influx of the easily identifiable creatures.

He advised people to check their barns and the underside of their roofs for the birds.

Members of the same family, sandmartins have already arrived.

They over-winter in central Africa, while almost all Irish swallows have to fly from Natal Province in South Africa.

The male swallows will arrive first, 10 days or so before the females.

They have two immediate priorities. One is to capture enough insect food to build up their body weight after the long migration — although they already had a feeding spree in Spain and south-western France after the Mediterranean crossing.

The other priority is to secure the nest site. Almost all Irish swallows nest in buildings or other man-made structures, such as bridges.

They are very faithful to their nesting sites, returning to the same one generation after generation.

The disappearance or sealing up of a nest can have deadly consequences for the birds.