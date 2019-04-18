Dogs Trust warns of the dangers of Easter chocolate for dogs

Dogs Trust is highlighting the potential tragic consequences of feeding your dog chocolate intended for human consumption.

With Easter approaching, the charity wants to stress that chocolate can be highly toxic to dogs and could be a recipe for disaster if they get their paws on it.

Dogs Trust Veterinary Surgeon, Desré Daly said: "While chocolate is a sweet treat that humans can enjoy, it is something dogs should never have. It is the theobromine, a substance found in chocolate, that can be toxic to dogs.

When a dog eats chocolate, the theobromine metabolizes more slowly than it does in humans. Theobromine interferes with the normal functioning of the central nervous system, heart and kidneys. Without appropriate and timely treatment, this could lead to death.”

The charity is urging owners not to feed dogs any chocolate intended for humans and if your egg, or any chocolate is missing and you suspect that your dog is the culprit, contact your vet straight away. Given dogs’ keen sense of smell, it is best to keep chocolate out of sight and out of reach from your dog.

If your dog displays any of the following symptoms; vomiting, diarrhoea, a sore tummy, excessive thirst, excitability, racing heart rate, drooling, tremors, or in severe cases, seizures, please seek immediate veterinary advice.

It is helpful if you can tell your vet how much chocolate, and the type of chocolate, you think your dog may have ingested. If you have any packaging, take it with you to the vets.

Unfortunately, there is no antidote for theobromine poisoning, therefore, the sooner veterinary treatment is implemented, the greater the dog’s chances of recovery.If you want to treat your dog this Easter, Dogs Trust recommends you stick to doggy-friendly treats that are kinder to your canine and always have your local vet’s emergency number saved in your phone, just in case.