Kilkenny streets to come alive for Rith Beo

Excitement is mounting ahead of the seventh annual Rith Beo event in Kilkenny, which this year will help raise funds for a new playground for the school.

Petmania, which is sponsoring the 3k family fun run, stopped by the school with some special guests — guinea pigs, rabbits, and a bearded dragon — for an official launch on Friday. Rith Beo, sponsored by Guiney’s Kilkenny, will start and finish at the Gaelscoil in Loughboy. More numbers than ever are expected to attend this year.

Rith Beo really has something for everyone. Families and children have a great, safe 3k run that is hugely popular, and a perfect race to get children interested in running. The 5k and 10k chipped races (men’s and women’s) are great for people with their own running challenge, with generous prizes for the winners and lots of spot prizes for other categories. There will be something for all finishers, and each event will be chip timed.

The 5km corporate/team event, sponsored by Lyrath Estate Hotel will see companies, shops, restaurants and sports clubs actively competing against each other. Last year, this event saw more than 20 teams, and similar numbers are expected this year.

As always, outside of the competition, the day will be a lot of fun for all the family, with lots going on. Kilkenny County Council is also supporting the event which will feature a ‘green theme’, including reusable cups. The event takes place on May 26 at 11am at the school.

People can register online for the event by logging on to www.totaltiming.ie or at the Gaelscoil Osraí on the morning of the race. For more information visit Rith Beo Facebook page.