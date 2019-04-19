Deaths in Kilkenny, for Good Friday, April 19, 2019

The late Geoffrey Murphy

The death has occurred of Geoffrey Murphy of Viewmount, Goresbridge, Kilkenny. (Peacefully at home) in the loving care of his wife Teresa, son John, daughter Catherine, daughter-in-law Bridget, son-in-law Eamon, grandchildren David, Eoin and Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home (Eircode R95 YF78) on Friday from 3.oc, concluding with Rosary that evening at 9.15.oc. Removal on Saturday Morning arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown for Funeral Service at 12.oc. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery. House private on Saturday Morning please.

The late Alice Norris (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Alice Norris (née Walsh) (Churchtown, Dublin and late of Tybroughney, Piltown, Kilkenny) (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of David, she will be sadly missed by her children Alanna and Matthew, mother Leecha, father Walter, sister Paula, brothers John and Raymond, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, David’s parents Shay and Renee, nieces, nephews, relatives and her dearest friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, Rathfarnham on Friday between 5pm and 7pm. Removal on Saturday, 20th April to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham arriving at 10.50am for prayer service at 11.00am followed by burial at Mount Venus Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services, Harold’s Cross.

The late James (Seamus) Parkinson

The death has occurred of James (Seamus) Parkinson Grangefertagh, Johnstown, Kilkenny. Formerly Tinnahinch, Laois. Seamus died peacefully in the loving care of nurses and staff at Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick surrounded by his family. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son Stephen, daughters Mary, Jenny, Linda, Lorraine and Emma, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, Josie, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Doyle's Funeral Home, Urlingford on Friday (Good Friday) from 6 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Kieran's Church, Johnstown arriving for Funeral Prayers at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Johnstown Cemetery.

The late John Phelan

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Phelan, Dangan, Kilmacow, Kilkenny. Johnny passed away following a tragic accident. Beloved husband of Kathleen, deeply loved father of John, Michael, Mary and Bernie and adored granddad of Sam, Liliana, Jack, Rachel, James and Aoibhín. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Mike, Denis, Seamus and Thomas, sisters Kathleen, Mary, Nora, Anna, Bridget, Eileen and Josie, daughters-in-law, Maria and Martina, son-in-law Neddy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wonderful circle of friends.

Reposing on Friday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow from 4 until 9pm. Arriving on Sunday at St Senan’s Church, Kilmacow for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.