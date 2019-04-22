Hopes high that George Clooney will visit his ancestral home in Kilkenny

Hopes are high that Hollywood superstar, George Clooney will visit his ancestral home in south Kilkrnny in the coming days.

The actor and his wife Amal are on their first visit to Ireland and are understood to be meeting Clooney's relations from Abbeyleix and are staying at Ballyfin House in Laois.

George Clooney’s direct ancestor, Nicholas Clooney who was born at Knockeen, Windgap in 1829 and went to America shortly after the Famine. His baptismal record was found by the late Fr Nichoals Flavin.

Nicholas Clooney (George’s great great grandfather) was one of many cottiers (small land owners) in Windgap during the 1850s who fell foul of middlemen who tried to force farmers off the land so they could amalgamate small holdings into bigger farms. This situation often tipped-over into violence. New court records prove that in 1852 Nicholas Clooney was violently assaulted and for months was harassed through the court-system by these middle-men.

Nicholas Clooney decided shortly after this to leave Ireland and settle in Kentucky,” Fiona Fitzsimons on Eneclann claimed in a Sunday paper. Research showed that Nicholas’ widowed mother (George Clooney’s great great great grandmother) remained behind in Ireland.

The remains of the Clooney ancestral home still stand at Knockeen, windgap.