Deaths in Kilkenny, Thursday, April 25, 2019

The late Agnes Dwyer

The death has occurred of Agnes Dwyer (née Deigan) of 9 Lower Patrick Street, Kilkenny) 24th April 2019, surrounded by her loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Galway, beloved wife of the late Matt and much loved mother of Margaret, Jim, Bill, Carmel and Michael, dearly missed by her family, sisters Bee, Marie and Peggy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (April 26) from 5 o'clock with Funeral Prayers at 6.30 o'clock followed by removal to St Patrick's Church. Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Foulkstown Cemetery.

The late Patrick Quinlan

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Quinlan, Patrick (Pat) (Walsall, England and late of Upper Patrick St., Kilkenny) 25th February 2019, peacefully in the loving care of his family at Saint Giles Walsall Hospice. Predeceased by his father Michael & mother Peggy. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Soma, his heartbroken daughters Lydia & Petra, son-in-law Rick, Petra’s boyfriend Nick. Brothers Tommy (Kilkenny), Joe (Leicester), sister Bridget (Kilkenny). Brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Memorial service will take place at 11 o'clock on Saturday April 27th at the Kingdom Hall, New Orchard, Kilkenny R95 HH99.

The late Patrick Bolger

The death has occurred of Patrick (Patsy) Bolger, 3 Castle Ave, Thomastown, Kilkenny / Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny, peacefully, on Tuesday 23rd April 2019, surrounded by family and in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Luke's Coronary Care Unit, following an illness bravely borne.

Loving husband of Ann, beloved father of Steve, Martin, Richard, Breda, Lorraine and Ciara, loving grandfather to Liam, Sam, Cian, Evie, Siofra, Patrick and Ruadhan. Predeceased by his sister Eileen, sadly missed by his brothers Dick, Tommy and his sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his residence, 3 Castle Ave, Thomastown, on Thursday 25th April from 1pm with rosary and Vigil prayers at 7pm. Funeral arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown, on Friday 26th April, for Requiem Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown.

House is private on Friday morning, please. Family flowers only, donations to the Friends of St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny.

The late Ellen Cassin

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Cassin of Ballygerdra, Hugginstown, Kilkenn. Peacefully in the loving care of Matron and Staff at Archersrath Nursing Home, Kilkenny on Wednesday 24th April 2019. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Richard, John, Josie, Bridget and Angela. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hehir's Funeral Home, Butts Green, Kilkenny on Thursday from 7.30pm with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 12noon in The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown. Burial afterwards in Knocktopher Cemetery. House private please.

The late Thomas Coogan

The death has occurred of Tom (Thomas) Coogan of Coolmore, Knocktopher, Kilkenny, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his wife Margo, deeply regretted by his daughters Mairead and Ann Marie, sons Thomas and Willie, grandchildren Eoghan, Cathal, Cara, TJ, Daisy and Olive, sisters and brothers, sons-in-law Declan and Paul, daughters-in-law Nicola and Etain, sister-in-law Bridget, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his daughter Ann Marie's residence (R95YO98) in Coolmore from 3pm on Thursday with rosary and vigil prayers at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher, on Friday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Hugginstown. Family flowers only please, donations to St Patrick's Carmelite Friary, Knocktopher. Donations box will be provided.

The late Margret Loughlin

The death has occurred of Margret Loughlin (née Maj) of The Glen, Moneenroe, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. At St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, April 23. Sadly missed by her husband Paddy, sons Bill and Eddie, daughters-in-law Kathy and Karen, grandchildren Chris, Jonathan, Daniel and Liam, great-grandchildren Ella and Chris, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 12 noon on Friday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Friday evening at 8pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday morning at 10am followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Moneenroe, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial in the Old Cemetery, Moneenroe.