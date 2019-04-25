Plan to merge all of 84 High Street, Kilkenny
No 84 High Street, Kilkrnny
Cedarglade Ltd has applied to Kilkenny County Council for the amalgamation and change of use of No 84 High Street, Kilkenny's ground floor retail unit and first floor restaurant into a single café unit with seating at ground floor and first
floor with associated toilets, offices and staff facilities at first floor and associated signage. The application
relates to a Protected Structure which is in an Architectural Conservation Area.
