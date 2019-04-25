Hilarious comedy for New Ross

New Ross Drama Workshop are in the final stages of preparation for their production of ‘The Anniversary’ by Bill MacIlwraith directed by Rojer Whieldon on May 9, 10 and 11 in St. Michael’s Theatre, New Ross.

“The Anniversary” is a hilarious comedy set in the 1960’s , brim full with sharp wit, sarcasm and caustic one liners! The central character in this play, is ‘Mum’- played by Margaret Rossiter. Normally seen in the director’s chair for our full length productions including our recent productions of ‘Big Maggie’ and ‘All My Sons’, Margaret is threading the boards this year and taking ‘mum’ by the scruff of the neck and having great fun with the mischievous character; a role made famous in the west end by the legendary actress Shelia Hancock and in the film adaptation of ‘The Anniversary’ by Bette Davis. . She binds the tight hold she holds on her sons with gifts, threats and ruthless exploitation of their weaknesses

As we meet this ‘unorthodox’ family at curtain up, two of three sons have something important to tell Mum. Terry, (Shane McDonald) the pensive middle son, wants to leave the family business to emigrate to Canada with his wife (Brid Moloney) and children. Tom, the youngest, (Nicky Flynn) wants to marry the latest in a long line of girlfriends, Shirley played by Seona O’ Connor. Their problem is how and when to deliver their news – that is, if they can muster the bravery needed to tell her at all - because Mum, evil, malevolent and fanatically domineering, is used to getting her own way and intends to keep her world intact at any cost... and throw the eldest son Henry (Peter O’ Connor) into the mix and the family soon learn that all is not as it should be. With such a talented and experienced cast the play is sure to be as successful as our recent dramatic endeavours.

Director Rojer Whieldon is delighted to be directing his first full length production with New Ross Drama Workshop and is ably assisted in the venture by his right hand woman, Kitty Warren. Carmel Furlong is production assistant for The Anniversary with Nancy Rochford Flynn leading the stage management team of Carmel Furlong and Ann Kissane. Costumes are being looked after by Peggy Hussey and Brid Walsh with Paul Walsh and Brian Geoghegan taking charge of lighting and sound for this production. Fully authentic 1960’s hair styles will be created for the cast by Jenny Murphy-O'Neill of Vibe Salon in Rosbercon and Kitty Warren is change of makeup. A host of well-known faces from the group will be looking after the front of house including Brid Richardson, Anne Kelly, Edward Hayden, Kate O’Keeffe, Catherine O’Connor, Margaret Dunne, Tom Doyle, John Dywer, Carol Stacey, Kathleen Kennedy and Margaret Saunders.

Recently the cast travelled to the beautiful Marsh Mere Lodge in Arthurstown for their PR Photoshoot and Terry Brennan and Macdara Murray have ben tasked with the job of recreating the beautiful drawing room of the dis-functional family.

Speaking last week to the Kilkenny People Newspaper, group chairperson Edward Hayden said “My greatest advice to your readers is not to miss the opportunity to see this hilarious comedy, so much work has been put into it by the director, cast and crew and it will lift the spirits of an audience from start to finish”

Tickets are now on sale at St. Michael’s Theatre on 041-421255 for ‘The Anniversary’, May 9th, 10th and 11th in St. Michael’s Theatre.