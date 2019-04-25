Tributes to Fergal Quinn and his Superquinn Kilkenny store

Tributes have been pouring in for the late Fergal Quinn who opened a Superquinn supermarket in The Market Cross Shopping Centre in Kilkenny city in 1994.

When it opened, it provided an in-store bakery, fresh fish stand, customer loyalty cards and he set up a customer committee to help run the store in a better way.

It was an instant success as the anchor tenant in the centre located on the site of the former Presentation Convent on James's Street.

Former Mayor of Kilkenny, Martin Brett said Mr Quinn was an innovator and had transformed the supermarket industry. "He put customers first and he and his store were an instant hit in Kilkenny, a breath of fresh air" he said.