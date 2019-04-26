Kilkenny death - Matthew Dunne, Thomastown

The late Matthew Dunne

The death has taken place of Matthew Dunne, 9 Hillview, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny at his home. Badly missed by his heartbroken mom Amy, dad Kieran, sister Lucy, grandparents Katherine and Tom Lynch, Helen and Jim Dunne, aunts and uncles, many cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his home from 7 to 9pm on Friday. Funeral Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by a private family cremation at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork. Family flowers only please. House is private on Saturday.