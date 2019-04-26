Mozart's Requiem: A sublime treat in Kilkenny this Saturday

Music lovers in Kilkenny are in for a treat this weekend, with a special performance of one of the finest works of classical music and its well-known Lacrimosa taking place in the city.

With all the madness of everyday life going on around us, how amazing would it be to take time out and get lost in the stunning sounds of Mozart's Requiem? You have that chance this Saturday when the Kilkenny Choir performs in the stunning surrounds of St Canice’s Cathedral.

There’s an 8pm start for what’s sure to be a sublime evening, under the guidance of conductor Thomas Kehoe.​ Soprano Roisin O' Grady, Alto Cora Newman, Tenor Stuart Kinsella, and Bass Jeffrey Ledwidge all feature.

The Kilkenny Choir: Mozart’s Requiem takes place at St Canice’s Cathedral on Saturday at 8pm. Tickets are €20/15, with children free admittance.