Over 13,000 people living with disabilities in Kilkenny

There are 13,332 people living in Kilkenny with a disability or chronic illness. This represents 13% of the entire population of the county.

Four out of every five people with disabilities acquired their disability during their working lives. This year alone, over 56,000 people will be diagnosed with a disability for the first time.

Census statistics show that of people with a disability age 15 years and over in Kilkenny, 22% were at work compared to 53% of the general population of the same age.

Today, 26% of adults in Ireland with a disability live in consistent poverty. People in Kilkenny, who care about living in a fair society, are gravely concerned.

Every person in Kilkenny, living with a disability is also a family member – a son, daughter, sibling, or parent. The lack of supports and services for people with disabilities encompasses a far larger percentage of Kilkenny’s population than assumed.

Locally, access to services, including physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, personal assistants and other key supports are now totally insufficient. Furthermore, people with disabilities are not entitled to participate in many employment programmes and are further excluded from the labour market.

Kilkenny County Council is responsible for services that are of crucial importance to those with disabilities. They include housing, planning, public facilitiesand education and training.

Mr PJ Cleere, Disability Federation Ireland Support Officer for Co. Kilkenny said:

“People with disabilities are a core element of community life in Kilkenny. Their voice must be heard. Providing necessary supports to enable Kilkenny people with disabilities to live as equal citizens will benefit every one of us.”

“In the forthcoming local elections, we will be asking all aspiring local government representatives to embrace the needs of people with disabilities and reflect this in the priorities they put before the electorate.

People with disabilities, their families and supporters are a sizeable electoral demographic and they will remember those candidates who place disability at the centre of their political agenda.”

“Since 2008, there has been a steady erosion of services and supports for people with disabilities. As a result, people with disabilities are more likely to live in poverty than others.

“Ireland officially exited recession in September 2013. However, people with disabilities in our community are in a far weaker position than before the recession,” PJ said.

The Disability Federation of Ireland is calling on Kilkenny’s local election candidates to set out their plans in their election manifestos for improving the lives of the constituents of Kilkenny who have disabilities.