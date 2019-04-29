Kilkenny trainer Willie Mullins rolls out the big guns for opening day at Punchestown

Min and last year's winner Un De Sceaux head the field for the Grade 1 BoylesSports Champion Chase following the feature race declarations for the opening day of the Punchestown Festival.

Local trainer Willie Mullins is responsible for three of the six runners in the race with the 2017 Ryanair Novice Chase winner Great Field also returning to action for the champion trainer.

Trainer Pat Fahy has declared his stable star Castlegrace Paddy, while Harry Fry is represented by the talented Hell's Kitchen who was fourth in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham. Ordinary World completes the field and will be ridden by Rachael Blackmore for Henry de Bromhead.

Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Klassical Dream heads a field of six for the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle. Ruby Walsh retains the partnership with the Cheltenham hero but he'll face stiff opposition from stable companions Aramon, Mister Blue Sky and Quick Grabim.

The Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase has attracted an eight-strong field including the Cheltenham Festival winner A Plus Tard.

Henry de Bromhead's charge steps up to Grade 1 company for the first time to tackle the RSA Chase third Delta Work in what promises to be one of the best novice chases in Ireland this season. Willie Mullins will look to win the race for the third time this decade when sending out Getabird, while Welsh-based trainer Rebecca Curtis sends over Drovers Lane.

The ground at Punchestown is currently yielding on the Hurdle, Chase and Bumper course and good, good to firm in places on the Cross Country courses.

The 2019 Punchestown Festival gets underwat on Tuesday 30th April and runs to Saturday 4th May. Full event and ticket information is available at www.punchestown.com.