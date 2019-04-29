Plan for new Kilkenny filling station appealed to Bord Pleanala

A planning appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over plans to construct a new filling station with a shop and cafe/sandwich bar on a greenfield site on the Castlecomer Road.

Inver Energy Limited wants to build a new petrol filling station, including shop with internal ATM, off-licence, cafe and sandwich bar and ancillary spaces at a site near the Castlecomer Road roundabout. The plans include for an external forecourt with canopy over three pump islands, and underground storage tank, 17 car parking spaces, vehicular access, signage and the various associated site development, ancillary and boundary works.

The site is at the circled location. Picture: Kilkenny County Council Mapping

It's being appealed by Circle K Ireland Energy Group Ltd, which has two existing filling stations on the Castlecomer Road, closer in to the city.

The case is due to be decided by August 19.