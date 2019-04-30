Farming with Nature meeting in Kilkenny

Talamh Beo hosts a meeting in Kilkenny City on Monday May 13 in City Hall (The Tholsel) at 7.30pm. Farmers, growers, land workers and all citizens interested in supporting local producers are asked to attend. Founding member of the organisation , Fergal Anderson will talk about Talamh Beo's vision for farming with nature and working for change in the food and agri policy and look towards ways of farming which benefit and restore natural ecosystems and build soils, leaving the land better than when we started.



What is Talamh Beo? Talamh Beo - grassroots organisation of farmers and growers and land based workers on the island of Ireland which aims to ensure a living landscape where people and ecosystems can thrive together.

At this meeting you will:

- Hear from founding member Fergal Anderson.

- Learn how you can support Talamh Beo.

- Be able to join Talamh Beo as a member (farmers and citizens/consumers welcome)

- Participate in developing messages and strategies for getting those messages across.

-Meet other farmers and citizens motivated to change agriculture and land use in Ireland for the better.

-Get involved in organising and establishing a new organistion in Ireland