Dud notes circulating in Kilkenny city and county

Gardaí in Kilkenny are warning businesses to be extra vigilant following a recent spike in the use of counterfeit notes in the city and county.

On Sunday a number of €50 counterfeit notes were detected at a commercial premise in Paulstown while a number of retail units in the city have also been targeted in recent days.

Crime Preventation Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon warned both businesses and consumers to take care.

“We have received a number of reports of dud notes in circulation at a number of locations and we are appealing to people to be vigilant and to check notes carefully.

“The modus operandi being used is to use a large note, usually a €50 note to pay for something for just a few euros. These criminals are targeting busy shops in the city centre. If in doubt do not accept payment as ultimately you will be left out of pocket if you mistakenly accept a counterfeit note as real currency,” he said.