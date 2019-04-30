Thundery showers moving in from the west, Met Éireann's forecast for next few days

Thundery showers are expected to move in from the west on Wednesday, according to Met Éireann's forecast for Leinster.

A bright and mostly sunny start on Wednesday but cloud will tend to build up during the day with some showers moving in from the west, locally thundery in nature.

Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Thursday: Sunshine to start the day in many areas but showers will spread from the Atlantic, merging to longer spells of rain at times. Some of the showers will be thundery in nature with the risk of hail. Top temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Becoming dry in many areas overnight but a few showers will continue, especially in the northwest. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in mostly light westerly winds.

Friday: Some rain about the country on Friday but overall a good deal of dry weather. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate northwest breezes. Turning cold and mostly clear overnight with some grass frost. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light northwest breezes.

Saturday: Current indications suggest it will be dry and bright on Saturday with sunny spells and patchy cloud. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees but feeling rather cool in the moderate northerly breeze. Largely dry overnight with clear spells. Chilly with lows of 1 to 5 degrees.

Sunday: After a cold start it looks set to be another dry day with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in light breezes, varying in direction.