Kilkenny Credit Union encouraging children to save

St. Canice’s Credit Union is encouraging children in the local area to get rocking with their savings this May as it launches its ‘GR8 Savers’ education initiative.

GR8 Savers week runs from the May 6 to 12 in all branches of St. Canice’s Credit Union and aims to get parents and teachers talking to children about the importance of saving for the future.

Speaking about GR8 Savers, Claire Lawton, CEO of St. Canice’s Credit Union said: ‘Encouraging children and young people to develop a regular savings habit can help them greatly in the future, especially when they need to manage budgets while at college or in their first job’.

GR8 Savers Week is designed to be fun and every St. Canice’s Credit Union branch will have giveaways, colouring competitions and activity sheets for younger savers. Also, staff will be on hand with their top tips for teaching the value of money and the benefits of saving, so all children are encouraged to rock on down to their local branch and open their very first savings account!