Independent Kilkenny candidates agree voting pact

In the interest of strong independent representation in the Callan-Thomastown electoral area, Independent Candidates John Kelly and Trish Finegan have agreed to a voting pact, asking their respective supporters to give their number two votes to the other candidate.

Both Trish and John, have always been active in their communities and are advocating for more resources for rural communities so that they can begin to thrive again, reducing social isolation that impacts many residents of rural communities that have lost their shops, post offices and pubs. Standing as independent candidates, they say, will enable them at Council level, to work across the chamber more easily and with better effect than party candidates. With no party whip they will be better placed to raise the concerns of their community and work towards solutions with others from all parties and none.