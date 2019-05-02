Kilkenny's Paul Brophy withdraws from local election race

Independent candidate in Kilkenny City Paul Brophy has this morning announced his decision to withdraw from the May 2019 Local Elections.

In a short statement issued this morning, Mr Brophy said his decision was due to 'personal and health reasons'.

“Due to personal and health reasons I am no longer in a position to continue as a candidate in the local elections," he said.

"I would like to sincerely thank everyone for their support to date and wish all candidates the very best of luck in the coming weeks. I will not be be issuing any further statement."

Mr Brophy was previously selected as a Labour Party candidate, but earlier this year resigned from the party to contest a seat in the city as independent. His decision to withdraw from the election comes two days before the end of the nomination period on May 4.