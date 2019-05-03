Starcamp comes to Kilkenny this summer

Youngsters in Kilkenny are in for a treat this summer as the biggest and best camp takes place in the city.

Keith Barry was on hand at the weekend to remind children of the Starcamp ethos, “Believe in yourself and you can achieve anything!”.

As Starcamp kicks off their biggest and best summer camp line up to date, they have teamed up with the renowned mind magician to send out a reminder to parents that the use of the imagination, courage and self-esteem are incredibly positive tools for children for life.

“Children simply need to play, pretend, dream and be happy in a safe environment, where they are encouraged and praised” said Aideen O’ Grady, Starcamp Director.

At the Starcamp launch, children were spellbound by Keith’s magic and got to interview the world famous magician. The Starcamp junior reporters also discovered that he has tricked Bono, Nicole Sherzinger and Morgan Freeman.

“Starcamp is for everyone, not just the born performers” Keith Barry says. With over 40% boys now in attendance, it is a camp with broad appeal and its’ benefits are reaching boys and girls everywhere.

Starcamp, as always will include singing, hip-hop, acting, arts and crafts, confidence building, news-reporting, camp games, superheroes and star Olympics.

The camp will take place in July and August on selected dates at Loreto Secondary School on the Granges Road.

To book a place or for more information see www.starcamp.ie or call 021-4377900.