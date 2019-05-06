Kilkenny restaurants in the running for top gong at national awards

The 11th annual All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards will take place on May 13 in the Clayton, Burlington Road where over 1,000 guests will sit down to a five-course gala dinner, prepared by previous winners of the Irish Restaurant Awards.

A number of Kilkenny businesses are nominated in the upcoming awards. Over 90,000 nominations were received during the first stage of the Irish Restaurant Awards, where members of the public nominated their favourite establishments.

Restaurants from each county will be competing in national awards, which will be presented at the All Ireland Awards on May 13.

The categories are: Best Cocktail Experience, Best Private Dining and Club Restaurant, Best Cookery School, Best Seafood Experience and Best Digital Marketing.

Kilkenny finalists include Campagne, Lady Helen Dining Room at Mount Juliet Estate, Butcher restaurant, Ristorante Rinuccini, Zuni Boutique, Paris Texas Bar, Knockdrinna Farm Shop & Artisan Cafe, The Dylan Whiskey Bar, Barrows Keep, Indiquhe Hungry Mpe Indian Restuarant, The Cutting Vedge and The Hungry Moose and Glasraí & Goodies.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said:

“Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards have grown year on year and with over 90,000 nominations from the public in 2019, it’s a great showcase of all the excellent produce and skilled chefs that we have here in Ireland. The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the best of the best, knowing that Irish restaurants are among the best in the world.

“Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry. We wish all those nominated the best of luck on the May 13.”

For more information on the upcoming awards see www.irishrestaurantawards.com.