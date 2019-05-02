Charity spinathon for Bagenalstown promises to be a fun-filled day out

St Lazerian’s House, has organised a charity fundraising event — a 24-Hour Spinathon this summer in Bagenalstown in Patric Fitness Centre, a new gym in Kilcarrig.

St Lazerian’s House is a charitable trust that provides residential care to older people with low dependency needs. It’s funded by a small grant from the HSE, residents’ fees and a DEASP Community Employment Scheme.

St Lazerian’s House is set in beautiful gardens and there are plans to build a conservatory to enable the residents to enjoy the gardens all year round.

The aim of the ‘Spinathon’ is to have 18 people spinning/or cycling for one hour, every hour, for 24 hours, from 6pm on Friday, August 16 to 6pm on the Saturday to raise funds.

Entry fee is €50 per person (minimum); you will be provided with a sponsorship card to aid your fundraising efforts to cover the fee for the worthy cause.

It promises to be a fun-filled 24 hours with refreshments and a BBQ round the clock with live music on Saturday afternoon, Edward Hayden live broadcast of the “Saturday Show” from KCLR and some special guest appearances from local sports/entertainment personalities.

Contact Marian Manning (Manager of St Lazerian's House) on 086 1258480/059 9721146 for further details.