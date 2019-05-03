Number of Kilkenny house sales up 4.5% in 2018

In Kilkenny, there was a marginal increase in house sales for 2018 - from 800 to 836, an increase of 4.5%. However, the value of those sales rose by 17.6%, rising from €144 million to €169.4 million, an increase of €25.4 million.

The level of residential property sales in Leinster, excluding Dublin, increased by 6.1% in 2018 to 15,142 according to an analysis of the Property Price Register carried out by leading property website MyHome.ie

This means that property sales in Leinster, excluding Dublin, accounted for 26.6% of total national sales of 56,836 last year.

Meanwhile, the total value of property sales in Leinster, excluding Dublin, increased by a much higher percentage, rising by 11.4% to almost €3.5bn.

The total number of sales in Kilkenny accounted for 5.5% of Leinster, ex Dublin’s, total. The amount of money spent in the county amounted to 4.9% of the total spend in the province, minus the capital.

The bulk of the sales in the province came in Kildare where sales rose from 2,850 to 3,076 – an increase of 7.9% This was just over a fifth of all sales in the province, excluding Dublin. Kildare was also the county where the most amount of money was spent at €876.8 million.

The Managing Director of MyHome.ie, Angela Keegan said the figures reflected the general trend towards increased urbanisation.

“People increasingly want to live in cities and towns and if they can’t live in their city or town of choice due to the lack of affordable housing or if they want more space, they tend to move further out into the commuter belt.”

“The increase in the volume of sales in Kilkenny and most other Leinster counties – they only fell in three – is encouraging as it shows the market is continuing to recover. For a market like Irelands’ with some two million homes, we should be seeing at least 4% of those properties changing hands annually. We’re currently under 60,000 sales nationally and we need to get to circa 80,000 sales a year, but the graph is moving in the right direction," Angela Keegan said.