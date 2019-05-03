Gardaí investigating attempted break-in at post office in Bagenalstown

Gardaí are investigating an attempted break-in at the post office in Bagenalstown on Church Road on Thursday night.

The incident happened at 2.29am when the alarm was tripped. Gardaí quickly attended the scene and observed damaged to the property and there had been an attempt to break-in.

No entry was made to the building and the culprit had left the scene prior to the arrival of Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059-9721212.