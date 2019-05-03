Kilkenny Property Watch: Family bungalow with adjoining lands to go under the hammer at Castle Arms in Durrow

Smith’s Road,

Ballyragget,

Co Kilkenny



Eamon McEvoy Auctioneer is delighted to bring to the market this family bungalow with adjoining land.

Lot 1: Three bedroom bungalow standing on three quarters of an acre.

Lot 2: 5.18 acre field (adjoining bungalow) with development potential.

This property can be sold in one or two lots. This three bed bungalow standing on three quarters of an acre enjoys a wonderful location and though situated in the town of Ballyragget it is totally private.

According to its selling agent it must be viewed to appreciate its attractive setting with mature gardens.

Spacious

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall and dining room, both with parquet flooring, a spacious sitting room with large curved window, a kitchen, utility room, bathroom and three bedrooms, two of which are ensuite.

A stairs leads to a large floored attic and a detached garage is located to the rear.

Overall Floor Area: 158.864 Sq. Metres (1,710 Sq. Feet)

For Sale by public auction at the Castle Arms Hotel, Durrow Thursday, June 6 at 3pm.

Viewing by appointment with Auctioneer Eamon McEvoy 056 8833200