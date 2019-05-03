Breaking: Elderly woman targeted by well-known criminals in Kilkenny city centre

Two men who targeted an elderly woman in broad daylight in the city centre and tried to force her to hand over a large quantity of cash are in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sweeper - an undercover operation where plain clothes members on bicycles target criminal activity.

The two men were observed acting suspiciously at the High Street/Parliament Street area of the city earlier today. Gardaí followed the males who it is believed were trying to coerce a woman, in her eighties, to hand over cash using deception.

The suspects are understood to be well-known criminals who are wanted nationally in connection with other incidents of a similar nature.

They are currently in custody where they are being quizzed in connection with the incident.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Peter McConnon urged people to be extra vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to their local garda station.