Breaking: Elderly woman targeted by well-known criminals in Kilkenny city centre

Two men who targeted an elderly woman in broad daylight in the city centre and tried to obtain a large quantity of cash are in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sweeper - an undercover operation where plain clothes members target criminal activity in Kilkenny City.

The two men were observed acting suspiciously at the High Street/Parliament Street area of the city earlier today. Gardaí followed the males from a bank in the city where they believed the two were trying to coerce a woman, in her eighties, to hand over cash using deception.

The suspects are understood to be well-known criminals who are wanted nationally in connection with other incidents of a similar nature.

They are currently in custody where they are being quizzed in connection with the incident.

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station urged people to be extra vigilant for this type of criminal activity and to report anything suspicious around banks or other financial institutions to Kilkenny gardaí.







