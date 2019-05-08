Kilkenny Court: Elderly woman (79) targeted in cash scam

Two men accused of attempted theft on a pensioner appeared before a special sitting of Kilkenny District Court on Sunday.

Thomas O’Brien, 39 Collins Park, Abbeyfeale, Limerick is accused of attempted theft at the home of an elderly lady in Kilkenny City last Friday.

Judge Colin Daly granted the defendant bail on strict conditions including that he undertake not to commit any offences and be of good behaviour, that he sign on twice daily at his local garda station, he observes a curfew from 9pm to 7am, that he reside at his address and notify gardaí of any change of address that he be available to contact via mobile phone on a 24-hour-basis, that he have no contact with the alleged injured party and that he surrender his passport.

He was also ordered to stay out of Kilkenny and to not take alcohol or drugs and to remain of sober habits.

Judge Daly remanded him on bail to appear before Kilkenny District Court on July 2.

A co-accused, Patrick O’Brien, 7 Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale, Limerick also appeared in court charged with attempted theft and deception at the alleged injured party’s home last Friday.

Solicitor Con McDonnell applied for bail. Sergeant Alma Molloy objected to bail.

Garda Liam Murphy told the court that it would be alleged that on May 1 a male came to the door of the injured party’s home and offered to carry out work and wanted €4850 in payment.

It is further alleged that on May 3, another male called to the home of the injured party and said to the injured party that he would ‘clear away rubbish’ and that there were ‘rats in the attic’ and demanded €4,600 in payment. It is alleged that he persisted and told the injured party that her neighbours were not happy and that she could be fined up to €10,000. It is alleged that the victim felt threatened and that the male offered her a lift to the bank but she declined. It is alleged that she went to the bank and withdrew €4,600.

Garda Murphy told the court that he believed that the suspects were working together on ‘a joint criminal enterprise’ and that gardaí on mobile patrol observed the defendant and a co-accused loitering in the area outside the bank in the city centre.

Using CCTV and their line of vision they observed the pair and approached them. When speaking to gardaí the defendants told gardaí they were travelling in a van and he had broken down and that they had contacted the AA. Gardaí investigated the claim and found that no such record exists.

Gardaí also seized a phone belonging to Patrick O’Brien which contained voice messages which involved the defendant speaking to a third unidentified male. There was reference made to someone being ‘a soft touch’ and the ‘need to get another €4,000 off her’.

Garda Murphy also told the court that CCTV shows the two accused actively monitoring the alleged injured party going into the bank and that images of her house and vehicle were found on Patrick O’Brien’s phone.

Judge Colin Daly said that he had heard the evidence of the garda objections and the nature of the charges of theft and deception. He also remarked that the garda evidence was that the accused and the co-accused were observed in the vicinity of the bank and that there were voice recording of the accused and the co-accused relating to the injured party. He further notes that it was the garda’s belief that if he was granted bail the accused would interfere with the alleged injured party.

Bail was refused in the case.

Matters were adjourned to May 21.