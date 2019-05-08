Book on Kilkenny parish that produced 130 priests and religious launch on Friday

The Rower Inistioge Vocations - An anthology by Fr Richard Scriven will be launched by Bishop Dermot Farrell in The Rower Hall on Friday at 8pm. This book had its genesis in the Bicentenary of The Rower Church which was celebrated in 2016.

The local committee decided to print this book which celebrates the lives of over 130 natives of the parish of Inistioge who were ordained or who joined religious orders and served the church both locally and internationally.

Beginning with the life of Fr John Lyng, Tintine, who was born in 1801 (and who died as parish priest of Windgap in 1863) the book records the lives of these native sons and daughters of the parish.

They left their native parish, from Ballavarra to Cuffesgrange, Ballyvoole to Trinidad, Kilkieran to Manchester, Ballygub to Bennetsbridge, The Rower to Baker City, Ballycocksuist to Rangoon, Tincurraunne to Rosbercon, Cluen to Australia, Farrentemple to Ballyragget, Inistioge to Portarlington, Coohill to Castlecomer, Coolrainey to Ceylon, Clodaigh to Calcutta. For some the journey was short, for others further afield. But with common purpose they all carried the faith of their parish and of their families to the ends of the earth. The Book will will be launched by Bishop Farrell and will be available for sale on the night and locally.