The late Joe Byrne of Kilkenny to receive Lifetime Achievement award

The late Joe Byrne, a stalwart of local basketball who passed away suddenly in November, will be pothumously honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award from the President of Basketball Ireland.

The award will be presented to his family at an event in Croke Park this Saturday, May 11.

Then on Sunday, May 12, Kilkenny and South East area Basketball Board, together with Joe’s club Castlecomer BC, are hosting a fun event in his memory. There will be free games and activities in O’Loughlin Gaels Hall at 1pm, followed by lunch in Langton’s at 3.30pm.

Organisers are stressing that it is not a tournament; there aren’t prizes or awards — just a fun get-together to remember Joe. People are welcome to come along to O' Loughlin’s or to Langton’s or both - tickets for the lunch are €20. Contact 087-2447995 or 087-9567381 for more.

Contact 087-2447995 or 087-9567381.