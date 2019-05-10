Battle of the Groups fundraiser for brave Kilkenny youngster

A ‘Battle of the Groups’ concert will take place this Friday in aid of a brave Kilkenny youngster.

Michael Butler (6) has a paediatric neurotransmitter Disorder, which affects everything to do with all the muscle control in his body. The condition affects both conscious muscle control - the movement of his arms, legs, holding up his head - to unconscious muscle control like internal works of the stomach bowel and some other organs.

Music teacher and singer, Alize Comerford is organising a fundraising concert ‘Battle of the Groups’ for Michael’s Wonder Journey on Friday (May 17) at 7pm in The Ormonde Hotel.

Kind-hearted Alize teaches singing to Michael’s older sister, Abby and was touched by Michael and the family’s trojan efforts to keep their son and brother well. All proceeds from the concert will be used to cover the costs of Michael’s medical care.

His parents, Lorraine and Ned describe their son as ‘an amazing little man’ who tries to get on with things as best he can.

Outside of frequent hospital visits Michael also attends Enable Ireland locally in Kilkenny where he receives physiotherapy, occupational therapy and speech and language therapy. The Jack and Jill Foundation also provide Michael with 44 hours of nursing care each month and Michael is also a regular visitor to the Laura Lynn Hospice in Dublin.

Judges for the concert are Faye who was involved in music band Little Green Cars, Jeremy Hickey (Rarely Seen Above Ground) an Irish multi-instrumentalist and the Rose of Kilkenny, Clodagh Cassin.

There will also be a raffle, spot prizes, battle of the groups, pop choir performance and a surprise performance from a well known singer. Tickets are €10 and are available on the door.