Thomastown garda brings nephew Noah to garda headquarters for his Little Blue Hero award

A Kilkenny garda travelled to Dublin with his young nephew for a very important awards ceremony earlier this week.

Garda Eric O'Sullivan, who is stationed at Thomastown Garda Station, made the trip with little Noah to garda headquarter.

Noah was presented with a Blue Hero Award in honour of his great bravery and courage. The youngster is travelling to America this Autumn where he will undergoing life-changing surgery.

A garda spokesperson paid tribute to Noah on social media site, Facebook.

"It's great to have such bravery in our ranks and our love and best wishes as we travel every step of the journey with Noah. Well done to Noah and all the little boys and girls who became Blue Heros and to all those who helped to make it happen."