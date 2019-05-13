Rents in Kilkenny City rise by 6.7%

According to the latest report from the leading property website, daft.ie, rents have increased by 6.7% in the first quarter of 2019.

The average listed rent is now €939, up 64% from its lowest point.

There were just 2,700 homes available to rent nationwide on May 1st, the lowest total ever recorded in a series dating back to 2006, according to the latest quarterly Rental Report by Daft.ie. With tight supply, listed rents rose again in all 54 markets covered in the report. The average monthly rent nationwide during the first quarter of 2019 was €1,366, up 8.3% year-on-year. The average listed rent is now €337 higher per month than the previous peak in 2008 and almost €625 higher than the low seen in late 2011.