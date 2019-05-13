Two detained following drugs seizure in Kilkenny City

Drugs with an estimated street value of €650 was seized from the boot of a car in Kilkenny city centre over the weekend.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday gardaí on patrol came across a group of people acting suspiciously on William Street. Gardaí obeserved a number of people getting into a car and a strong smell of cannabis was in the car.

Gardaí found a rucksack in the boot of the car and found €600 worth of cannabis in the bag, along with an estimated €50 worth of cocaine.

One male in his twenties and a 19-year-old woman were detained at Kilkenny Garda Station. They were subsequently released without charge and a file is being prepared for the DPP.