Sophisticated security system forces burglars to leave city centre store in Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a burglary at a retail premises in High Street in the early hours of Thursday morning.

At 4am the alarm was activated at the 3 mobile phone shop on High Street in Kilkenny City.

Four males with observed on CCTV at the door of the premises. The door was kicked in and three males entered the premises.

A security system was activated inside the shop which forced the culprits to leave the store within seconds of entering. The men ran in the direction of Parliament Street.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It is understood that a gang, armed with weapons, were involved and have targeted other businesses nationally in recent months.